Arsenal have no fear of facing Real Madrid says Mikel Arteta as Gunners target Bernabeu win

Arsenal have no fear of facing Real Madrid at the Bernabeu and will play to win the game despite already holding a 3-0 advantage from the first leg, according to Mikel Arteta.

Last week's victory at the Emirates Stadium, secured by Declan Rice's free-kicks and Mikel Merino's third goal, has put Arsenal in a commanding position but Real Madrid are optimistic of another famous European comeback.

Arteta admitted it is "impossible" for his players to shut out the noise from the Champions League holders given their history of comebacks at the Bernabeu, but he is determined that his players will approach the task of reaching only the third Champions League semi-final in the club's history with excitement rather than fear.

"We approach the game to win it, the same as we did in London," Arteta said at his pre-match press conference in Madrid on Tuesday evening.

"Our preparation has been the things we have to do, the things we have to dominate in different phases of the game to give us the best possible chance to win the game.

"That's our mindset and how we are going to play on Wednesday.

"We have to show the mindset to win, to be brave, to be dominant and to be determined.

"We need to have the conviction that we can be better than them and win the game."

His comments came hours after Jude Bellingham declared the night is "made for" a Real Madrid comeback in a confident press conference at the club's training ground.

"I understand it because it is part of their history and they have the right to be talking about these kinds of scenarios," said Arteta.

"They're going to try to take the game to places very different to our intentions."

Asked if he sensed any fear among his players, Arteta added: "I wouldn't use that word. No fear, only respect."

Arteta is determined for his side to make history as they bid to win the Champions League for the first time.

"There's excitement," he said. "When you talk about creating history, look at how small the history is, we haven't won the competition.

"We are trying to do something where we are trying to start to dominate European competition.

"We have to earn the right to do that tomorrow on a big stage. It doesn't get any better than this. It's a great opportunity for the team."

The Gunners boast a formidable defensive record in the Champions League having only conceded six goals in the competition this season. They have not been beaten by four goals since a 4-0 loss to Liverpool in November 2021.

Arteta, though, insists their recent record will count for nothing if they can't continue in the same way on Wednesady night.

"We have to do it again. It doesn't matter. We have to prove it now in this context.

"That is the beauty of it and the great thing about sports.

"We have shown we are capable of doing it and that gives us reassurance and confidence we can do it. Now, let's do it out on the pitch."

Raya: We are confident we can replicate first-leg display

David Raya projected the same message as Arteta. "The mood is great," said the goalkeeper.

"The feeling is not nerves, it is confidence that we can replicate what we did in the first game, and come here for the win.

"We have the momentum with the way we played in the first leg.

"It was incredible from everyone and we are here to create our own history, to come here and win the game.

"That is the most important thing."

On the anticipated atmosphere inside the Bernabeu, he added: "Like I said that is something we cannot control.

"The fans, the stadium, the atmosphere and the shows they have in the stadium. We cannot think about that.

"We have to think about ourselves and what we can control on the pitch with the ball. Play the same way that we played in the first game and create chances to score goals.

"We've come here to win the game."