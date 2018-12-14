Andre Gomes interest from other clubs is normal, says Everton boss Marco Silva

Everton boss Marco Silva says it is "normal" for other clubs to be reportedly interested in signing Andre Gomes.

The midfielder is on a season-long loan at Goodison Park from Barcelona, and reports claim Tottenham want to challenge Everton and permanently sign the 25-year-old.

Silva said he was not surprised to see other clubs linked with the Portugal international, who told Sky Sports he is "really happy" at Everton.

Regarding the reports, Silva said: "I think zero [in terms of] how it will affect us. Nothing changes in our way of what's in our mind as well.

"When you have good players in your squad, that means other clubs are looking at them as well. That's normal in football.

"At the right moment, we'll have time to talk about the situation and let's see what we can do to keep him or not."

On the January transfer window, Silva added: "My job is to work with the players we have, to give them the conditions to grow as a player.

Gomes is reportedly attracting interest from Tottenham

"Of course, we'll see what we can do to improve in the market, but our focus is on the next game."

Everton travel to Manchester City on Sunday - live on Sky Sports Premier League - with Silva's side out to end their three-game winless run against the champions.

