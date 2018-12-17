Everton will let Mason Holgate leave on loan in January

Mason Holgate has not started a Premier League game for Everton since September

Everton have told defender Mason Holgate he can leave the club on loan during the January transfer window, according to Sky sources.

Sky Sports News understands the 22-year-old centre-back is out of favour at Goodison Park and has been told he can find a new club next month.

Holgate has not been involved in manager Marco Silva's plans for the last nine Premier League games after having started four of Everton's first five league outings.

The England U21 international signed a five-year contract with the Toffees in 2017.

Holgate graduated from Barnsley's academy system in 2014 before joining Everton a year later for an undisclosed fee.

Earlier this week, Everton manager Silva ruled out allowing a January loan move for midfielder Tom Davies.