FA to consider action against Everton's Marco Silva following Newcastle defeat

Marco Silva could face punishment from the FA for his behaviour on Saturday

Everton boss Marco Silva could face punishment from the FA after confronting referee Lee Mason following the 3-2 defeat to Newcastle on Saturday.

Everton had led 2-0 at half-time before Newcastle staged a remarkable second half comeback, but Silva was furious with the match officials at the end of the game, taking to the pitch to confront them.

The FA have now said they will review the referee's report before deciding whether to take any action against Silva, who insisted five players had been in offside positions in the build up to Ayoze Perez's winning goal.

Everton boss Marco Silva was left fuming at the officials after the Toffees threw away a two-goal lead to lose 3-2 to Newcastle at St James' Park

"When they scored the third goal it was a big mistake by the assistant, nothing more to say," Silva said after the match.

"It was a clear offside. If you see the image it's not just one player or two players in offside positions, there were five Newcastle players in the same line in offside positions. It was a clear offside, five players in offside positions."

Highlights from Newcastle's 3-2 win over Everton in the Premier League

Everton were ahead at the interval through goals from Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison, but capitulated after strikes from Salomon Rondon and a Perez double secured Newcastle's fifth straight win at home.

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino was banned for two games earlier this week following a clash with referee Mike Dean in Spurs' defeat at Burnley last month, and now Silva will have to wait to find out whether he will face a similar punishment.