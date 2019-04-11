Andre Gomes and Kurt Zouma will sign permanent Everton deals, if Marco Silva gets his way

Everton boss Marco Silva says the club are keen to sign Kurt Zouma and Andre Gomes on permanent deals.

But Silva warned that the decision will not be solely in the hands of himself and the Goodison Park board.

Defender Zouma, who is on loan from Chelsea, and midfielder Gomes, whose parent club is Barcelona, have both impressed at Everton this season.

The pair have both said they are enjoying their time at Everton - and Silva was asked if permanent deals might be in the offing, perhaps even before the end of the season.

"There is always a chance but it is not just in our hands," he said.

"They are happy here, that is a good sign. That means they are performing, they are enjoying, they are helping us also.

"We are happy with them, that is true, and it is up to us to do what we shall do to try and keep them.

"It is not just in our hands, the players and their clubs have to decide together.

"At the right moment we will do something."

Idrissa Gueye has been another key performer for Everton this season - and his form has been such that he has been linked with a possible move to Manchester United.

But Silva said: "It is new to me, no concerns about that.

"All the other speculation, now in the media, and that will come in the next few days or weeks, is something natural and I am not here to answer for all the rumours.

"What is important to me - not just about him, but if you are asking about Gana (Gueye) - is how he is playing well, how he is performing well, how he is helping our team with full focus and working hard every day to perform like he did in the last game (a 1-0 win over Arsenal)."