Andre Gomes insists consistency is the focus for Everton next season

Andre Gomes is keen to build on Everton's strong end of season run

Andre Gomes says Everton are determined to build on the momentum from a strong finish to the 2018-19 season following his permanent move to Goodison Park this summer.

The Portugal international enjoyed a successful loan spell last season that saw him make 25 appearances and completed his £22m move from Barcelona last week by signing a five-year contract.

After taking 21 points from their final 11 Premier League matches last season, including wins over Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United, Gomes says "everybody is committed" to producing results like that more consistently this season.

"Last season we finished really well, the last two or three months," the midfielder told evertontv.

"Obviously, we had some not so good moments during Christmas and New Year, but we finished really well so we want to come back, get fit and improve that style and way we played in the final months of the season.

"The Premier League is the best league in the world. You don't have time off, you have to be 100 per cent every game otherwise you will probably draw or lose a game."

Gomes was part of the Portugal squad that won Euro 2016

Gomes says the bond he forged with the Everton supporters during his loan spell helped him adjust to life in England and to persuade him to rejoin the club on a permanent basis, despite interest from other clubs.

"I think one of the most important things [in his first season at Everton] was with the fans, with my teammates, with the staff, with the club - it's the way you feel connected with everybody," Gomes added.

"I think that is really, really important for you to adapt in different circumstances. I was really happy, it was a very good year and I hope to have a better year next season.

"I can promise I will give my best and be the best professional I can be. I'll try to help the team to reach our goals and I want to get better and improve."

Another player Everton manager Marco Silva is keen to bring back to Merseyside after a successful loan spell last season is defender Kurt Zouma. Sky Sports News understands the permanent signing of Zouma from Chelsea remains a top priority for the club this summer.