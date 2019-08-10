Marco Silva hopeful over Andre Gomes ankle injury

1:29 Marco Silva is hopeful on Andre Gomes after his injury against Crystal Palace as the Everton boss plays down any worries over his midfield Marco Silva is hopeful on Andre Gomes after his injury against Crystal Palace as the Everton boss plays down any worries over his midfield

Everton boss Marco Silva hopes an ankle injury sustained by influential midfielder Andre Gomes in the goalless draw with Crystal Palace is "not too serious".

Gomes was playing his first match as a fully-fledged Everton player after the club agreed a £22m deal to make last season's loan move from Barcelona permanent over the summer.

But the Portugal international's afternoon came to a premature end at Selhurst Park following an innocuous challenge by Palace midfielder James McArthur towards the end of the first half.

Gomes was one of Everton's standout performers while on loan last season

The 26-year-old instantly looked in discomfort as he clambered to his feet and despite trying his utmost continue, Gomes was withdrawn in first-half added time, resulting in an earlier-than-expected debut for summer signing Jean-Phillipe Gbamin.

"We hope it's not too serious," Silva told reporters at his post-match press conference.

"Let's see over the next few hours and see how he reacts.

"The medical staff will do the examination and then we will need to know more but let's hope it's not too serious."

Gomes' injury could give Silva a selection dilemma given new signing Fabian Delph is injured as well as a forthcoming suspension for Morgan Schneiderlin, who was sent off at Selhurst Park.