Bournemouth are in a 'better condition' this season, says Everton boss Marco Silva

1:01 Bournemouth are in a 'better condition' this season, says Everton boss Marco Silva Bournemouth are in a 'better condition' this season, says Everton boss Marco Silva

Everton manager Marco Silva has praised the job Eddie Howe is doing at Bournemouth and believes they are in a "better condition" than last season.

Silva's side return from the international break to face Bournemouth on Sunday afternoon at the Vitality Stadium, live on Sky Sports Premier League.

Everton have picked up seven points from their opening four games of the new season but head to the south coast having never beaten Howe's men away from home in the league.

B'mouth vs Everton Live on

"Our last away game against Bournemouth was an entertaining one, even if I didn't like the end," Silva said. "I hope it will be entertaining again, but with a good result and if possible a clean sheet for us.

"They signed one or two players and they have strengthened the team again. If you look at every season they are always keeping the best players and they are always strengthening their team.

Everton have never beaten Bournemouth away from home in the Premier League

"Eddie's doing a very, very good job there. It's clear the way they want to play, even if in some moments they change the formation but it's clear what they try to do.

"With high quality players in their attack, a strong midfield, good pace in their team and really strong at offensive set pieces, they are in a better condition than last season."

Silva demands more goals from Iwobi

Silva also expressed his delight at how well Everton's new signings are settling in at the club.

Alex Iwobi was one of seven new arrivals in the summer following a £35m deadline day move from Arsenal, but despite scoring on his full debut against Wolves, his manager believes there's still room for improvement.

Iwobi has scored 12 goals in 102 Premier League appearances for both Arsenal and Everton

"We are happy with him. He's working really well and he has the quality," Silva said.

"There's many things he can do to keep improving though because he can really help our team. I told him I will demand more from him because he is a player with so many games in the Premier League.

"Playing as a winger or behind the striker - which is the two positions that he can play - he has to score more goals. It's something I've demanded since last season from our wingers.

"The other things to keep improving is his defensive processes. He has everything to improve and he has the quality."