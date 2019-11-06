Andre Gomes: Everton midfielder thanks wellwishers for messages of support
By Liam Grace
Last Updated: 06/11/19 7:49pm
Andre Gomes has thanked everyone for their support after his freak injury involving Heung-Min Son in the draw against Tottenham.
The Everton midfielder has returned home after being discharged from hospital on Tuesday, following surgery on Monday which the club said went "extremely well".
Gomes is expected to be sidelined for anywhere between six months and a year - after suffering a fracture dislocation to his right ankle - which left players from both sides in shock on the pitch at Goodison Park on Sunday.
"Hi everyone, as you already know everything went well. I'm already at home with my family," Gomes said in a video he posted on Twitter on Wednesday.
"I'd like to thank you all for the support, the messages and the positive energy. Thank you."
The 26-year-old Portugal international will continue his rehabilitation under the care of Everton's medical team at their Finch Farm training ground.
Gomes was badly hurt 79 minutes into the 1-1 draw after he collided with Son and was propelled into Spurs full-back Serge Aurier.
After some initial confusion, Son was sent off for his challenge on Gomes once the extent of the midfielder's injury became clear, although that decision has since been overturned.
Son was visibly distraught upon realising the severity of Gomes' injury, and was comforted by Everton captain Seamus Coleman in the Spurs dressing room after the game.