Tottenham's Heung-Min Son has red card against Everton overturned

Heung-Min Son was sent off against Everton for a challenge on Andre Gomes

Heung-Min Son's red card against Everton has been overturned and he will be available for Tottenham's next three domestic fixtures.

Spurs appealed the red card issued to the forward for his tackle on Andre Gomes during the 1-1 Premier League draw on Sunday, which led to the Portugal international suffering a fracture dislocation to his right ankle.

Son initially appeared to have been given a yellow card by referee Martin Atkinson but it was later confirmed the Spurs forward had been shown a straight red card, which enabled the club to appeal the FA's decision.

An Independent Regulatory Commission assessed the case on Tuesday and agreed it was wrongful dismissal.

"Heung-min Son will be available for Tottenham Hotspur FC's next three domestic fixtures after an independent Regulatory Commission upheld a claim of wrongful dismissal," the FA said in a statement.

4:36 Dele Alli said Son was absolutely devastated following Gomes' serious injury Dele Alli said Son was absolutely devastated following Gomes' serious injury

"The forward was sent off for serious foul play during the Premier League fixture against Everton FC on Sunday 3 November 2019."

A Premier League statement released on Sunday said the red card was shown to Son for "endangering the safety of a player".

Son, who has travelled with the Spurs squad for Wednesday's Champions League match against Red Star Belgrade, will now be available for selection for the Premier League fixtures against Sheffield United, West Ham and Bournemouth in November.

Son was visibly distraught by the consequence of his challenge on Gomes, who has since been discharged from hospital after he underwent surgery, which Everton have described as having gone "extremely well".

Pochettino: Son 'in a very good way'

Spurs boss Pochettino said Son was in a better frame of mind following Sunday's match ahead of the club's meeting with Red Star Belgrade, with one point separating the sides in Group B.

"He is OK. He was devastated after the action. It was a mixture of everything," Pochettino said in a pre-match news conference.

"After a few days, he is in a very good way."