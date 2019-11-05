Andre Gomes: Everton midfielder discharged after surgery

Andre Gomes suffered a fracture dislocation to his right ankle during Sunday's draw with Tottenham

Everton midfielder Andre Gomes has been discharged from hospital following successful surgery on his right ankle, the club confirmed on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old suffered a fracture dislocation to his right ankle during Sunday's draw with Tottenham at Goodison Park and on Monday underwent surgery, which the club said went "extremely well".

Gomes will continue his rehabilitation under the care of Everton's medical team at their Finch Farm training ground.

The Portugal international is expected to be sidelined for anywhere between six months and a year given the seriousness of the injury, which left players from both sides in shock on the pitch at Goodison Park.

Gomes was badly hurt 79 minutes into Everton's 1-1 draw with Spurs after he collided with Heung-Min Son and was propelled into Spurs full-back Serge Aurier, landing innocuously.

After some initial confusion, Son was sent off for his challenge on Gomes once the extent of the midfielder's injury became clear.

Son was visibly distraught upon realising the severity of Gomes' injury, and was comforted by Everton captain Seamus Coleman in the Spurs dressing room after the game.

Sky Sports News understand Tottenham have lodged an appeal against Son's red card.

Meanwhile, Merseyside Police say they will not be taking further action following a complaint of racist abuse towards Son during the match.