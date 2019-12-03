Marco Silva promises Everton 'solutions' ahead of Merseyside derby

0:52 Marco Silva faces questions over his Everton future Marco Silva faces questions over his Everton future

Marco Silva has vowed to find "solutions" for Everton's worrying form in the Premier League this season amid mounting pressure on the Portuguese.

Everton suffered their eighth Premier League defeat of the season on Sunday after Kelechi Iheanacho's 94th-minute winner for Leicester, with Silva's side now just two points and one place above the relegation zone.

There has been a great deal of speculation over Silva's future in recent weeks, and he now faces a tough run of fixtures, starting with Wednesday's Merseyside derby at Anfield against Premier League leaders Liverpool.

Everton then face Chelsea at Goodison Park, a trip to Manchester United and play Leicester away in the Carabao Cup before they host Arsenal.

"The main thing is to look at ourselves, what we haven't done well since the season started," Silva said. "Of course the other things we cannot control, and the type of injuries we've had until now is really tough.

"Some games we were winning and should have managed in a different way, some we were better than the opposition but didn't score. I'm here to find solutions.

"Nothing changed in my mind, my work rate every single day, what I'm demanding from my players, nothing changed. Of course we're not happy with the results or the position we are in.

"[The board] didn't say nothing to me about what they expect [for tomorrow], they don't need to say anything. They know my approach for all the matches, not just because this is a derby."

The Toffees travel across Stanley Park searching for a first win at the home of their rivals for 21 years.

They were moments away from taking a point 12 months ago until Jordan Pickford spilled Virgil van Dijk's weak, looping shot into the path of Divock Origi, who turned the ball into the empty net for a dramatic win.

"It will be tough, they are top of the table, at home they are beating almost everyone they're playing against," Silva added. "We go there to play, the form is not important because you're playing a derby.

"We have to go there with this thought in our mind to embrace the challenge. [Last year] was harsh for us, I saw Everton really embrace the challenge to play face to face with them.

"We were in a good moment, with a full squad. If we can repeat the same type of performance, it will be very good.

"It's a fantastic game to play. Of course we'd prefer to play in our stadium, but they have to enjoy. It will be a tough game, is it will be for all clubs who visit them. Let's go there to play.

"Twenty years without a win there is a long time, but it's a good opportunity to change that situation."

