Notebook: Duncan Ferguson will be vital to Carlo Ancelotti's start at Everton

Duncan Ferguson will become Carlo Ancelotti's assistant when the Italian arrives at Goodison Park

Sky Sports News reporter Vinny O'Connor explains how Duncan Ferguson's time as interim manager proves that he will be indispensable to incoming Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti as his assistant.

The 3-1 victory over Chelsea and a 1-1 draw away at Manchester United in the Premier League both demonstrated that Ferguson will be crucial to the beginning of Ancelotti's tenure at Goodison Park.

The 60-year-old former Napoli boss has reached an agreement with his previous club over the termination of his contract and will be confirmed as Everton's new permanent manager before the weekend.

0:35 Ferguson says whoever becomes the club's next permanent manager has a base to build from after improved performances in recent weeks Ferguson says whoever becomes the club's next permanent manager has a base to build from after improved performances in recent weeks

Ferguson, who has taken temporary charge since Marco Silva's sacking, has instilled a boldness and character that Everton have been lacking in their performances for a very long time.

The Scot opted for a 4-4-2 formation against Chelsea. The pressing and counter-pressing was tireless throughout their triumph earlier in December and led to both of Dominic Calvert-Lewin's goals.

Despite their eventual loss in the Carabao Cup quarter-final to Leicester on Wednesday, their fightback was the first time Everton had come back from two goals down during a match since 2017 when David Unsworth's side won 3-2 against Watford.

2:10 Highlights of Wednesday's Carabao Cup quarter-final match between Everton and Leicester Highlights of Wednesday's Carabao Cup quarter-final match between Everton and Leicester

Ancelotti is not a manager known for his passion and with Ferguson as his right-hand man, alongside the Italian's son Davide Ancelotti, his backroom team will be complemented by the Scot's role as a motivator.

He certainly seems to have got the best out of youngsters Mason Holgate and Calvert-Lewin in recent weeks.

Not only has Ferguson's zeal and passion for Everton been evident through his man-management and goal celebrations with ballboys, his tactical nous is not to be underestimated.

Against Leicester, the former Toffees striker opted for a 4-3-3 formation in the second half, bringing on Moise Kean and Cenk Tosun to come back into the game at Goodison.

It constitutes a drastic, albeit brief, improvement from Silva's tinkering with formations and making wholesale squad changes week upon week.

2:38 Ancelotti is expected to be announced as Everton's new manager by the end of the week Ancelotti is expected to be announced as Everton's new manager by the end of the week

Ferguson will be eager to get the high-tempo, pressing tactics across to Ancelotti and in turn, the former Napoli manager is experienced enough to know how best to utilise his backroom staff.

The former striker's managerial career is also in its infancy, and he will be fully aware of the benefits he will reap from working with one of the most successful managers in European club football.

Ferguson has enjoyed coaching roles under now national team managers Ronald Koeman and Roberto Martinez, and this experience will be an integral part of his development.

He will certainly be relishing the challenge of working under a three-time Champions League winner, and will be raring to build on his pleasing spell as interim boss when Ancelotti takes charge.