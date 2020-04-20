Jean-Philippe Gbamin closing in on Everton comeback

Jean-Philippe Gbamin joined Everton from Mainz for £25m in August

Everton say Jean-Phillippe Gbamin is close to returning to full training after surgery in February to repair a tear in his quadriceps tendon.

Gbamin's first season on Merseyside has been hampered following a training-ground injury shortly after making his debut against Crystal Palace in August.

The Ivorian though is "extremely positive" over the progress he is making under guidance of first-team physiotherapist Adam Newall.

💪 | “If we were back at Finch Farm this week, JP would be ready to build on his outside rehab with physios. He is working tirelessly to get back."



Jean-Philippe Gbamin's intensive rehabilitation programme means he is steadily closing in on a return to full training. #EFC 🔵 — Everton (@Everton) April 20, 2020

"He is working tirelessly to get back and sometimes I have to rein him in a little bit," Newall told the Everton website.



"We are pleased with where he's at in his recovery. With the surgery he had, the idea is to slowly increase the flexibility in the muscle and progressively ramp up its strength.

Gbamin was injured in training after playing in Everton's opening games of the season

"Once you're happy with those parameters - which we are now - we can increase function. If we were back at Finch Farm this week, he'd be ready to build on his outside rehab with the physios.



"Therefore, we are slowly introducing sports-specific movements this week. He is extremely positive and looking forward to mixing with the lads and pushing to be back in training."