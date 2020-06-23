Carlo Ancelotti: Everton boss 'not so worried' about Spanish tax case

0:24 Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti says he is fully focused on the Premier League despite an ongoing tax case in Spain Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti says he is fully focused on the Premier League despite an ongoing tax case in Spain

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti says he is "not so worried" despite being indicted by prosecutors in Madrid on suspicion of not paying €1m (£904,000) in taxes.

The charges brought by the Community Prosecutor's office in the Spanish capital relate to taxes they claim Ancelotti should have paid on revenue from image rights during his reign as Real Madrid boss between 2014 and 2015.

Big-name players such as Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo and Argentina's Lionel Messi and, more recently, Brazilian-Spanish player Diego Costa, have also been sued in tax cases, as has Jose Mourinho. They agreed to pay fines.

Everton vs Leicester Live on

But speaking ahead of his side's trip to Carrow Road to play Norwich on Wednesday night, the Everton boss said he is not unduly concerned by the situation, adding the matter is being dealt with by his legal team.

"It is an ongoing dispute," Ancelotti said.

3:02 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Everton's draw with Liverpool in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Everton's draw with Liverpool in the Premier League

"A lot of players and a lot of managers have had the same problem in Spain. It is an ongoing tax dispute with the tax authorities in Spain.

"I leave it in hands of my lawyers. They are the experts. I am not so worried about this and am concentrating on the game tomorrow."

2:50 Carlo Ancelotti said his Everton side showed great character and personality in Sunday's draw with Liverpool Carlo Ancelotti said his Everton side showed great character and personality in Sunday's draw with Liverpool

Ancelotti: We must fight for European place

Sunday's goalless draw in the Merseyside derby leaves Everton 12th in the table, eight points behind Manchester United in fifth place, but Ancelotti still believes European football is a realistic target in what he called a "mini-tournament" between now and the end of the season.

"Our target is to do all we can to try to play in Europe next season," the Italian said.

"It will not be easy, there are teams above us, but we have to fight for this important goal for us for next season."

Todd Cantwell opened the scoring in Norwich's 2-0 lead at Goodison Park in November

Norwich won 2-0 at Goodison Park in November - a game before Ancelotti's time at the club but one he recognised marked a low point in the season.

"We can try to get revenge for this defeat," he said. "It will be difficult, I know. I want the players to understand they need to play a fantastic game.

"Norwich are in a difficult position and they have a change against us to get points for their relegation battle."

Morgan Schneiderlin has returned to his homeland to join Nice

Ancelotti has revealed Morgan Schneiderlin's desire to return to his native France was behind the midfielder's move to Nice.

The 30-year-old France international has left Goodison Park for an undisclosed fee to bring to an end a three-and-a-half year stay on Merseyside, having joined from Manchester United in January 2017 in a deal reportedly worth £20m.

Schneiderlin made 88 appearances for the Toffees, scoring one goal, but too often his spell with the club was interrupted by injuries, and he underwent knee surgery in February after starting 12 Premier League games.

Ancelotti, who took over at Everton in December, said he had been happy with Schneiderlin's performances but the player was keen to return to his homeland.

"I can talk about the period he spent with me and I think it was a good period," Ancelotti said.

"He had injuries but in the time he played, he played well. Everyone in the club is happy for what he did as a professional here and everyone wants to wish him the best.

"He had the desire to go back to France and we let him, he had the possibility to go there, so we wish him all the best for the future."