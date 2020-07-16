Carlo Ancelotti has plans in place for Everton's transfer window

Carlo Ancelotti is keen to have finished his business in the transfer market by the time the new season starts

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti says he has a “clear picture” of his plans for the transfer window after it was confirmed it will be open from July 27 to October 5.

Ancelotti arrived at Goodison Park in December and took charge of his first game for the 1-0 win over Burnley on Boxing Day.

After six months in the job he has had time to assess his squad and will now look to make changes in the summer, although he admits he had hoped the window would have shut by the time the 2020/21 season kicks off.

"We have a clear picture of how we want to move on for the transfer window," he told Sky Sports News.

"The fact the transfer window is so long, it can be good for us because it will give us time to do what we need to do.

"I think the best scenario is that we start the season and we don't [still] have the transfer window. Usually it is not like this, so it doesn't matter.

"We hope to do everything we need to do before the season starts. The players need to be focused in their job and not in the market."

Everton have improved under the experienced Italian but have failed to find a consistent winning formula since the return of the Premier League, winning two and losing two of their six matches.

An uncharacteristically lacklustre 3-0 defeat away to Wolves over the weekend saw Ancelotti question the spirit shown by the team.

He believes they have addressed such issues now, however, with Aston Villa up next on Merseyside - live on Sky Sports.

"I was surprised [with the manner of the Wolves defeat] because some games, even when we don't play well, we never lose the fighting spirit.

"I spoke with the players and they all understood. The captain [Seamus Coleman] is involved with this. We have a fantastic captain and a fantastic spirit.

"The players understood what was wrong and I am sure I will see a different reaction [against Villa].

"We aim to finish the season well and try to win the home games, to show the spirit, quality and to give a good image of ourselves."