Anthony Gordon signs five-year Everton deal

Anthony Gordon made 11 Premier League appearances for Everton last season

Anthony Gordon has signed a new five-year contract at Everton.

The 19-year-old forward, handed his first senior start by boss Carlo Ancelotti in the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park in June, has made 11 Premier League appearances.

Gordon told Everton TV: "I'm delighted to sign, it is a big reward for my hard work.

"The contract shows the club's faith in me and how much confidence they have in me and that is going to come out in my performances on the pitch.

"Everton is looking like it is on the up. We are coming together as players, staff and fans."

Gordon became Everton's sixth-youngest player when he made his debut as a substitute in the Europa League against Apollon Limassol in 2017, aged 16 years and 286 days.

He made his full debut against Liverpool in Everton's first game back in June after the season had been suspended, but has yet to score his first senior goal.

James Rodriguez could agree a deal to join Everton from Real Madrid by Wednesday.

An agreement between the two clubs over the transfer of James could be less than 48 hours away, with the forward expected to undergo a medical later this week.

The 29-year old, who earns around £200,000 a week at the Bernabeu, has been deemed surplus to requirements by Real boss Zinedine Zidane.

The deal would see the Colombia international join forces with Carlo Ancelotti for a third time, having played under him at Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.

James struggled for games last season, making just 14 appearances for Real Madrid in all competitions during 2019/20.

Everton have agreed a deal with Napoli to sign Brazil international midfielder Allan for a fee of €25m (£21.7m), plus an additional €3m (£2.6m) in incentives, according to Sky in Italy.

Allan is set to be reunited with former Napoli boss Carlo Ancelotti

The 29-year-old has reportedly already agreed personal terms and is now expected to travel to Liverpool to undergo a medical.

Allan, who has been capped nine times by Brazil, will reunite with Carlo Ancelotti at Everton, having previously worked under the Italian for two seasons while he was in charge of Napoli.

Ancelotti has helped Everton to beat off competition to sign Allan from Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund.

Ancelotti has made strengthening Everton's midfield a priority this summer.

All the latest news, analysis and rumours from the window in one place.

The summer transfer window will run for 10 weeks from July 27 and close at 11pm on October 5.

A domestic-only window for trades between the Premier League and EFL then runs from October 5 and closes on Friday October 16 at 5pm. Follow all the news and analysis on Sky Sports News and across Sky Sports' digital platforms, including with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.