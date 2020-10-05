Robin Olsen: Everton in talks with Roma over move for goalkeeper

Everton are in advanced talks with Roma over a move for goalkeeper Robin Olsen.

The 30-year-old joined Roma in 2018 after helping Sweden reach the quarter-finals of the World Cup, where they were eliminated by England.

He moved to the Italian capital as a replacement for Allison, who had earlier joined Liverpool in a £67m deal.

Olsen spent last season on loan at Cagliari with Pau Lopez being preferred in goal by Roma boss Paulo Fonseca.

Image: Olsen will provide competition for Jordan Pickford

The Swede will provide competition for Jordan Pickford, who has made a number of high-profile errors recently.

Everton had been linked with a move for Manchester United keeper Sergio Romero and Paulo Gazzaniga from Tottenham.

Transfer Deadline Day - October 5

The summer transfer window closes at 11pm on Monday October 5 with a feast of activity throughout the day involving the biggest names in football.

Some of the highlights to enjoy on Sky Sports News and across our Sky Sports platforms:

Countdown with Harry and Jamie Redknapp

Supporters at the heart of the show with Sky VIP fan wall

You can also follow the stories on Sky Sports' digital platforms, with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

Here's all you need to know about Deadline Day and how to keep across all the deals and drama with Sky Sports.