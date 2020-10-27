Lucas Digne: Everton defender has three-game ban reduced to one after appeal

Lucas Digne has had a three-match ban reduced to one game by a disciplinary committee following his red card against Southampton on Sunday.
An Independent Regulatory Commission accepted a three-match ban for the left-back's tackle on Southampton's Kyle Walker-Peters was "excessive punishment".
The Frenchman will serve his ban against Newcastle United this weekend but will be available to play Manchester United on November 7.
An FA statement read: "An independent Regulatory Commission has upheld a claim of clearly excessive punishment in relation to Everton FC's Lucas Digne.
"The defender was sent off for serious foul play during a Premier League fixture against Southampton FC on Sunday 25 October 2020 and would have been suspended for three fixtures.
"However, the independent Regulatory Commission has withdrawn his original suspension and applied a one-match suspension instead."
More to follow...