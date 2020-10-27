Lucas Digne: Everton defender has three-game ban reduced to one after appeal

Lucas Digne has had a three-match ban reduced to one game by a disciplinary committee following his red card against Southampton on Sunday.

An Independent Regulatory Commission accepted a three-match ban for the left-back's tackle on Southampton's Kyle Walker-Peters was "excessive punishment".

The Frenchman will serve his ban against Newcastle United this weekend but will be available to play Manchester United on November 7.

An FA statement read: "An independent Regulatory Commission has upheld a claim of clearly excessive punishment in relation to Everton FC's Lucas Digne.

"The defender was sent off for serious foul play during a Premier League fixture against Southampton FC on Sunday 25 October 2020 and would have been suspended for three fixtures.

1:28 Jamie Redknapp and Kieron Dyer agree that Lucas Digne was unfortunate to be given a red card for his challenge on Kyle Walker-Peters

"However, the independent Regulatory Commission has withdrawn his original suspension and applied a one-match suspension instead."

More to follow...