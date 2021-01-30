Everton transfer news: Cenk Tosun completes Besiktas loan move

Everton striker Cenk Tosun has completed a loan move to former club Besiktas until the end of the season.

The 29-year-old spent four seasons with the Turkish club before joining Everton in January 2018 in a deal worth £27m.

But Tosun failed to secure a regular starting berth at Goodison Park under successive managers and has managed just five appearances in the Premier League this season.

Image: Cenk Tosun has made just five Premier League appearances this season, all from the substitutes' bench

Tosun will now look to rekindle his career at the Istanbul club, where the Turkey international scored 41 goals in 96 games.

Besiktas are second in the Turkish Super Lig, one place and one point behind Fenerbahce, after they missed out on the chance to go top after losing 2-1 at home to Trabzonspor on Sunday.

West Brom manager Sam Allardyce, who signed Tosun during his time at Everton, was keen to reunite with the striker at the Hawthorns earlier this transfer window.

FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Newcastle's win at Everton in the Premier League

However, the Baggies have since agreed a deal to sign forward Mbaye Diagne on loan from Galatasaray.

