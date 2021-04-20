Everton call for European Super League proposals to be withdrawn and slam Big Six's 'preposterous arrogance'

Everton have strongly condemned the six Premier League clubs who have agreed to join the new European Super League.

Everton say the clubs - Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham - are behaving with "preposterous arrogance", are "tarnishing the reputation of our league and the game" and have called for the plans to be withdrawn.

The world of football has been shaken by the proposal, which would see the six Premier League sides join three from Spain and three from Italy to form a breakaway European Super League, with the games to be played in midweek.

The Real Madrid and Super League president Florentino Perez says the plans will 'save football', but they have been universally condemned throughout the game. The 14 Premier League clubs who are not included are meeting on Tuesday to discuss how to proceed.

"Everton is saddened and disappointed to see proposals of a breakaway league pushed forward by six clubs," read a statement from Everton's board of directors released on Tuesday morning.

"Six clubs acting entirely in their own interests.

"Six clubs tarnishing the reputation of our league and the game.

"Six clubs choosing to disrespect every other club with whom they sit around the Premier League table.

"Six clubs taking for granted and even betraying the majority of football supporters across our country and beyond.

"At this time of national and international crisis - and a defining period for our game - clubs should be working together collaboratively with the ideals of our game and its supporters uppermost.

"Instead, these clubs have been secretly conspiring to break away from a football pyramid that has served them so well.

"And in that Pyramid Everton salutes EVERY club, be it Leicester City, Accrington Stanley, Gillingham, Lincoln City, Morecambe, Southend United, Notts County and the rest who have, with their very being, enriched the lives of their supporters throughout the game's history. And vice versa.

"The self-proclaimed Super Six appear intent on disenfranchising supporters across the game - including their own - by putting the very structure that underpins the game we love under threat.

"The backlash is understandable and deserved - and has to be listened to.

"This preposterous arrogance is not wanted anywhere in football outside of the clubs that have drafted this plan.

"On behalf of everyone associated with Everton, we respectfully ask that the proposals are immediately withdrawn and that the private meetings and subversive practises that have brought our beautiful game to possibly its lowest ever position in terms of trust end now.

"Finally we would ask the owners, chairmen, and Board members of the six clubs to remember the privileged position they hold - not only as custodians of their clubs but also custodians of the game. The responsibility they carry should be taken seriously.

"We urge them all to consider what they wish their legacy to be."

What have the other Premier League clubs said so far?

Aston Villa - Chief Executive Christian Purslow told the BBC: "Right now in the Premier League, Leicester and West Ham are in third and fourth place in the table and under any normal arrangements they would have access to the Champions League. Under this new proposal they would be leap-frogged by teams below them in the League.

"Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest have won the European Cup three times - Spurs and Arsenal and Manchester City have not won it at all. These proposals do away with sporting merit. It would enable a small number of clubs to be in this competition come what may, and for millions of people in football that goes against everything that the sport stands for.

"The idea is that the uncertainty that comes with sport that makes it so compelling and makes it the sport that we love is actually damaging to the business models of these huge clubs. And so this format is designed to take away that uncertainty, to give predictability to their businesses so that if they have a poor year, if they're badly managed, they're still in the Premier tournament. Does that sound like sport or football to you? It sounds to me like a grotesque concept.

"There is a pyramid, it's based on merit. And the pinnacle of that pyramid is the elite European competition. Most importantly, the fans view that competition with great prestige, as the elite, a competition with history. Do you think the fans of those clubs would want to win a made up new tournament that has no legacy? I don't for one minute think the fans of Liverpool and Manchester United would."

Burnley - Burnley have so far declined to comment.

Crystal Palace - Chairman Steve Parish told Monday Night Football - "This is beyond the pale; this is incredible what's going on. For these clubs to want to invent a tournament, based on an arbitrary period of history, to leapfrog clubs in Europe that have a much stronger history over a longer period of time, and just say 'we're the gilded elite and it will never change' is abhorrent to every single football fan in this country and every single football fan around Europe…

"In the end, if they've got the authority to run off and start their own league and can cancel the agreement they've got with us then I'm sure the rest of us have got the authority to start our own one as well. But none of us want that. We've got to get round the table and we've got to try and find solutions.

"Firstly, UEFA have got to find a solution, because in the end, right now, it's not our league they're walking away from. They don't actually want to walk away from our league, they want to walk away from the Champions League. There's a lot of things that can happen before we get to a point where we have to take those kind of sanctions."

Fulham - Owner Shahid Khan statement: "I join with the entirety of Fulham Football Club, and 13 fellow Premier League clubs, in denouncing the proposed European Super League.

"The concept will not serve the game or our most important stakeholders - the generations of football fans here in England and throughout Europe who have been as loyal to their domestic leagues, and the opportunities they offer, as they are to their favourite teams."

Leeds - Owner Andrea Radrizzani on Twitter - "Absolutely against the sporting spirit, the dream of millions of fans to conquer the championships on the field, with planning, vision, work. Kill dreams of club players and fans. The teams are fans and WE are the keepers of the club."

Leicester - Leicester have so far declined to comment.

Newcastle - Sky Sports News understands Newcastle United as a club strongly oppose the proposals of the big six as they meet the other 13 clubs today.

Sheffield United - Sheffield United have so far declined to comment.

Southampton - Southampton have been approached for comment.

Wolves - Wolves have so far declined to comment.