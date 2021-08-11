Moise Kean: Inter Milan interested in Everton striker with PSG transfer unlikely

Inter Milan could make a move for Everton striker Moise Kean this summer, according to Sky in Italy.

Kean has not settled on Merseyside after joining Everton from Juventus for around £27m in 2019, with the forward going on loan to PSG last season where he scored 13 goals in 26 appearances.

It was expected the 21-year-old Italy international would join the French club on a permanent deal this summer.

However, that is now less likely following the arrival of Lionel Messi at the Parc des Princes.

According to Sky in Italy, Keane's agent Mino Raiola discussed 21-year-old while conducting talks with Inter Milan over a potential move for PSV Eindhoven right-back Denzel Dumfries.

Inter are still on the search for a replacement for Achraf Hakimi, who signed for PSG earlier this summer.

