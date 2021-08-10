Anthony Martial: Man Utd will not allow forward to leave in summer transfer

Manchester United have no intention of selling forward Anthony Martial during this summer's transfer window.

The 25-year-old had been linked with a move to Inter Milan but is believed to be part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's plans for the new season.

Martial made 48 appearances for United last season, scoring 23 goals as they finished second in the Premier League and reached the Europa League final.

United bolstered their attacking options with the £73m signing of England international Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund.

However, with Marcus Rashford facing up to 12 weeks out following shoulder surgery and Jesse Lingard also sidelined after testing positive for Covid-19, Solskjaer will not allow Martial to leave this summer.

Manchester United begin their 2021/22 Premier League season at home to Leeds on Saturday.

