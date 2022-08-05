Everton close in on transfers of Amadou Onana and Idrissa Gana Gueye

Everton and Lille remain in talks over the transfer of midfielder Amadou Onana with Everton also pushing to complete a deal to bring Idrissa Gana Gueye back to Goodison Park.

Talks are progressing quickly over the transfer for Onana after Everton agreed a fee for the 20-year-old.

The player is on Merseyside to undergo a medical.

Everon will need the deal done by noon on Friday if Onana is to play in Saturday's Premier League opener against Chelsea.

West Ham had a fee of £33.5m agreed with Lille, but personal terms with the player proved an issue.

Onana was signed by Lille from Hamburg for €7m (£5.9m) last summer so they stand to make a significant profit on the Belgium international who made 11 starts and 21 substitute appearances in France's Ligue 1 last season.

Lille are reluctant sellers but are conscious they may not get a deal like this for the player in the future.

Image: Idrissa Gana Gueye was an Everton fan-favourite during his previous spell at the club

Meanwhile, the deal to bring Gueye back to Goodison Park from Paris Saint-Germain is at a very advanced stage.

Everton want Coady

Everton also want to sign Wolves defender Conor Coady this summer.

Image: Conor Coady was born in St Helens and started his career with Liverpool

The 29-year-old, who has been at the Midlands club for seven years, is a target for Everton boss Frank Lampard as he looks to add the experienced defender to his ranks.

It is thought Wolves would want to keep the player at Molineux, but are sympathetic to the fact Coady is keen to force his way into the England squad ahead of the World Cup.

