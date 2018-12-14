Bolton Wanderers ban reporter Marc Iles over Muppets Christmas Carol tweet

Bolton have banned a local reporter from attending matches over his coverage of the club, including a message posted on Twitter

Bolton Wanderers have banned a local reporter from covering home games and press conferences over his coverage of their recent off-field issues which culminated with a Muppets-related image posted on Twitter.

Marc Iles, chief football writer of The Bolton News, was informed of the club's decision on Friday in the hours after he posted an animated GIF from A Muppets Christmas Carol on Twitter.

I understand Wanderers' players and coaching staff have been paid their overdue November salary this morning. #bwfc pic.twitter.com/ICDdLBBJx3 — Marc Iles (@MarcIles) December 14, 2018

Iles, who has been at the paper since 2005 and chief football writer since 2007, made the post on social media after hearing that the Sky Bet Championship club had paid overdue wages for November to players and coaching staff.

The GIF showed Sir Michael Caine playing Ebeneezer Scrooge in the movie, with the caption "God bless us, everyone."

He later posted a story from The Bolton News outlining the details of his ban, which Sky Sports News understands is temporary and does not apply to other members of their staff.

Editors at The Bolton News were informed of the ban, which begins with immediate effect, directly by the club's chairman Ken Anderson.

Sky Sports News similarly reported on Friday morning that wages had been paid to staff and players from last month.

Anderson gave a personal commitment on Wednesday that the money would be paid into the players' accounts on Friday after consultation with the PFA.

Bolton are currently 23rd in the Championship and host second-placed Leeds United on Saturday.