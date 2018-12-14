Bolton players and coaching staff paid November salaries

Bolton's playing and coaching staff have seen their November salaries delayed

Bolton players and coaching staff were finally paid their November wages on Friday, Sky Sports News understands.

Chairman Ken Anderson gave a personal commitment on Wednesday that the money would be paid into the players' accounts on Friday after consultation with the PFA.

It remains unclear whether there will be any delay to December's salaries at the Sky Bet Championship club.

Ken Anderson will personally fund the payment of the salaries

Bolton's playing and coaching staff were faced with the delay due to what Anderson cited as cash flow issues.

The club explored working with the PFA to pay the delayed salaries, and while that remains an option in the future, Anderson said he will do so on this occasion.

Bolton are currently 23rd in the Championship and host Leeds on Saturday.