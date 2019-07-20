Bolton call off Preston friendly on Tuesday

Bolton have been forced to call off a second pre-season friendly in the space of a week

Bolton have confirmed their game against Preston on Tuesday will not take place, the second match they have had to call off during pre-season.

Wanderers, relegated to Sky Bet League One after they finished second-bottom of the Championship last season, were due to face National League North side Chester on Friday.

But that game was cancelled after players refused to play due to an ongoing dispute over unpaid wages and Sky Sports News understands they remain unwilling to take part in matches.

Preston, who lost 3-1 at home to Southampton on Saturday, will now play Accrington instead.

Bolton are due to begin their league campaign away to Wycombe on August 3, although PFA chief executive Gordon Taylor has voiced concerns the club may not be able to fulfil their fixtures this season.

Members of the Bolton squad claim they and the club's coaching staff had not been paid for 20 weeks, while they found their training facilities locked up when they returned for pre-season training.