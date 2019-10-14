Reading appoint Mark Bowen as new manager following Jose Gomes sacking

Mark Bowen has been confirmed as the new manager of Reading

Reading have appointed Mark Bowen as their new manager, taking over from Jose Gomes who was sacked last week.

The 55-year-old Welshman will work alongside former Chelsea goalkeeper Eddie Niedzwiecki, who is set to become Bowen's number two at the Madejski Stadium.

Bowen joined the Royals in March as a technical director and was promoted to his current role of sporting director in the summer.

He retired from professional football and started his coaching career at Reading, before being appointed as Wales assistant manager working alongside Mark Hughes.

The two Welshmen went on to work together at a range of Premier League clubs, including Manchester City, QPR, Stoke and Fulham.

However, Bowen has never taken up a permanent first-team manager position, instead working predominantly as an assistant or caretaker boss.

Reading currently sit third from bottom in the Sky Bet Championship, with only two wins from their opening 11 games, and return to league action on Saturday when they host Preston North End.