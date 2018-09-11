Toby Alderweireld says he was never close to Tottenham exit

Toby Alderweireld says he did not want to leave Tottenham in the summer

Toby Alderweireld insists he never wanted to leave Tottenham in the summer.

The Belgium centre-back has less than a year remaining on his current contract, with an option for a one-year extension that includes a £25m release clause.

Sky sources understand Manchester United were interested in signing Alderweireld in the summer, but failed to agree terms with Tottenham over a deal.

Tottenham vs Liverpool Live on

"Everyone was saying everywhere that I absolutely wanted to leave Tottenham," Alderweireld said.

"That's not true. This summer, I quickly understood Tottenham wanted to keep me. So, I had to battle to get my place back in the team. To be in the first team again is a victory for me.

"I just try to help Tottenham as best I can with my qualities. Regarding my future, everything that was said in the press was not right all the time."

Alderweireld attracted interest from Manchester United over the summer

Alderweireld was an unused substitute for Tottenham's opening-day victory over Newcastle, but has since started the following three matches after being reintegrated into the first team by manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Tottenham will look to bounce back from their 2-1 defeat to Watford last time out when they host Liverpool at Wembley on Saturday - live on Sky Sports Main Event HD and Sky Sports Premier League HD.