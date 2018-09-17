Mauricio Pochettino's cow and train analogy ahead of Inter v Tottenham

0:27 Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino used an unusual analogy when discussing the importance of experience to their Champions League campaign Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino used an unusual analogy when discussing the importance of experience to their Champions League campaign

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino offered up a bizarre analogy at Monday’s news conference ahead of their Champions League game with Inter Milan.

After dropping the bombshell that key defenders Kieran Trippier and Toby Alderweireld had been left in London for "technical reasons", Pochettino then went off on a bit of a tangent to explain how experience was not always everything in European competition.

"It is like a cow that, every day in 10 years, sees the train cross in front at the same time," he said.

"If you ask the cow, 'what time is the train going to come', it is not going to know the right answer.

"In football, it is the same. Experience, yes, but hunger, motivation, circumstance, everything is so important."

