Tottenham confirm first fan 'familiarisation event' at new stadium on December 16

Tottenham have confirmed they will hold a first fan "familiarisation event" at their new stadium on Sunday, December 16.

The club will hold a ticket ballot for season-ticket holders, with 6,000 winners to be given full access to the new single-tier south stand.

Those successful will have to pay £1 each, however, in order to test the ground's ticketing systems, and they will be split into two groups of 3,000.

Spurs were forced to cancel scheduled test events and apologise to supporters in August when the new 62,000-seater home's grand unveiling against Liverpool was postponed over safety concerns.

Tottenham subsequently announced in October the stadium would not be ready until 2019, and a date for its first game remains yet to be confirmed.

The club have confirmed the venue for their home games will be Wembley, so far up until the Premier League clash with Wolves on December 29.

Manager Mauricio Pochettino has publicly admitted to his disappointment over the stadium's delays, while defender Toby Alderweireld said last month it has affected the team.

Yet Spurs have had their best start to a Premier League season since 2011-12 and second-best ever while playing the majority of their games away from home and at Wembley, where they were resident for the entirety of the last campaign.

