Hugo Lloris insists Tottenham can beat Lionel Messi and Barcelona

Hugo Lloris insists Tottenham are capable of beating Barcelona at the Nou Camp, despite the form of Lionel Messi.

Spurs must beat the Catalan giants on Tuesday to guarantee their place in the last 16 of the Champions League.

Messi has scored 17 goals in as many games this season but could be rested for the match with Barcelona already assured of top spot in Group B.

However, Lloris believes the five-time Ballon d'Or winner could feature on Tuesday.

"I think it is always a special game to play against Barcelona at the Nou Camp. It is a special place, it is true we will be playing against one of the best players in history," he said.

"It will not be easy but I think the most important thing is to believe in our chance to go through. We will play 100 per cent with the belief that we can do it.

"I think it is difficult to stop a player like Leo Messi but if we can do it is only as a team. We will need a strong performance, individually obviously, but mainly as a team."

Messi scored two sensational free-kicks to help Barcelona beat cross-city rivals Espanyol 4-0 in La Liga on Saturday, and Lloris admits Tottenham could struggle to prevent moments of individual brilliance from the Argentine.

"If you watch the free-kicks, there is nothing to do, when it is in the top corner like last night," said Lloris.

"He is the type of player who can change the game when he decides to.

"It is very difficult to face a player like him. The only way to make it is to do it as a team, to not give him too much space, to be strong defensively and then believe in our chances.

"For sure tomorrow we will have opportunities to score. We have to be efficient in both areas, offensively and defensively."