Kieran Trippier says it’s too soon to write off Spurs' title hopes

Tottenham defender Kieran Trippier believes it is too soon to write off Spurs as title challengers this season.

Mauricio Pochettino's side go into their Super Sunday fixture at Everton in third place, nine points behind leaders Liverpool and five away from second-placed Manchester City, following their best start to a Premier League campaign.

Pochettino has said he is unhappy many see it as a two-horse title race between Liverpool and Manchester City, and Trippier agrees it is too early to make that call.

"Every single game we want to win, our mentality is to get the three points," said Trippier.

"Things are looking good and the last set of results have been perfect for us and we are in every competition at the moment.

"It's another long season ahead, we're not even at Christmas yet. So I think it's too early to tell if we are in the title race or if we are going to win the league."

Spurs travel to Goodison on the back of morale-boosting win over north London rivals Arsenal in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals, and have won eight of their 10 away Premier League games so far this season.

But Trippier has been impressed with Everton's progress under Marco Silva and is wary of a team looking to try and close the gap on the top six.

"It will certainly be a difficult game," said Trippier, "They have got a great manager and a great team there, he has made some good signings.

"We have been looking at them, their imperfections and how we can try and exploit them, so I'm looking forward to a good football match."

Harry Kane is likely to return to the visitors' starting line-up at Goodison Park but Serge Aurier, Mousa Dembele, Eric Dier, Jan Vertonghen and Victor Wanyama are all out injured.

Richarlison and Andre Gomes should be fit and back in the Everton squad after missing training sessions this week with illness, while midfielder Idrissa Gana Gueye faces a late fitness test on a groin injury.

