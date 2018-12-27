Toby Alderweireld's Tottenham contract will be extended, confirms Mauricio Pochettino

Tottenham will trigger clause in Toby Alderweireld's contract to extend until 2020

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has confirmed the club will activate a year-long extension option in Toby Alderweireld's contract to keep him at the club until 2020.

In doing so, however, the club will activate a clause that states the Belgian international can leave for £25m this summer instead of on a Bosman free transfer, should he not sign a new long-term deal beforehand.

But Spurs would have to receive that £25m offer from another club 14 or more days before the end of the summer 2019 transfer window.

Alderweireld has been with Tottenham since 2015

Pochettino said of triggering the 29-year-old's clause: "Yes, for sure. It is obvious. It is the same situation as Jan (Vertonghen)."

Sky Sports News understands Alderweireld was available for £25m last summer but no club made an approach.

It is understood Spurs have never had a formal approach from any club to sign the defender since he joined from Atletico Madrid in 2015 for £11.5m.

Alderweireld was a target for Manchester United last summer but the two clubs were apart in their valuation for a deal, according to Sky sources.

The former Southampton man has been a key player for Tottenham this season having made 24 appearances in all competitions, including 17 in the Premier League.