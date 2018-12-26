Tottenham 5-0 Bournemouth: Mauricio Pochettino's men move above Manchester City in Premier League

To watch Premier League action on your mobile now download the Football Score Centre on iPhone or Android

Tottenham made it 11 goals in three days and moved above Manchester City after hammering Bournemouth 5-0 on Boxing Day.

Fresh from their 6-2 win over Everton, Spurs maintained their hot streak with goals from Christian Eriksen (16), Lucas Moura (35), Harry Kane (61) and a double from Heung-Min Son (23,70), which means the South Korean has now scored 10 goals in his last 10 games in all competitions.

The victory moves Mauricio Pochettino's men up to second in the Premier League after City lost 2-1 at Leicester. Spurs are six points off leaders Liverpool.

Player Ratings Tottenham: Lloris (7), Walker-Peters (8), Foyth (7), Alderweireld (7), Rose (7), Winks (7), Sissoko (7), Eriksen (7), Son (8), Moura (7), Kane (8)



Subs: Llorente (N/A), Skipp (6), Davies (6)



Bournemouth: Begovic (5), Francis (4), Cook (4), Ake (4), Surman (6), Lerma (6), Daniels (2), Wilson (5), Fraser (5), Stanislas (5), Brooks (5)



Subs: Rico (4), Mousset (5)



Man of the match: Kyle Walker-Peters

Bournemouth's performance was littered with defensive mistakes and their skipper Simon Francis was stretched off with a serious-looking injury.

Both teams struggled to find an early rhythm but Eriksen changed that with one swing of his boot on 16 minutes. This strike wasn't as spectacular as his cute volley against Everton but it still found the net from 20 yards, via a wicked deflection off Jefferson Lerma.

Team news Kyle Walker-Peters, Lucas Moura, Juan Foyth and Danny Rose all were handed starts while there was one change made by Eddie Howe after their victory over Brighton as Ryan Fraser came in for Josh King.

Bournemouth then went to pieces. Charlie Daniels made a hash of a routine long ball and Kyle Walker-Peters nipped in to set up Son from the edge of the box. The South Korean looked full of confidence as he carefully curled one into the bottom corner.

Walker-Peters was revelling in a rare start and set up Tottenham's third. Harry Winks picked him out with a great ball over Daniels and his subsequent pass was finished off from close range by Moura.

Bournemouth threatened to make a game of it but a penalty appeal on Callum Wilson was turned down and Junior Stanislas had a goal rightly chalked off for offside.

Any hopes of a sensational turnaround were dashed by Kane on 61 minutes.

Man Utd vs B'mouth Live on

Eriksen played the quarterback role and chipped a wonderful pass over the top for Kane to chase and slide home from an acute angle.

The scoring wasn't completed there as Son was hand from three yards to bundle home after an almighty scramble inside the Bournemouth box.

A cheer rang around Wembley as the Manchester City score was shown on the big screen. The Spurs go marching on.

Man of the match: Kyle Walker-Peters

After making a crucial mistake in the Nou Camp against Barcelona, this was a much-needed boost for the talented full-back, who was making his first start of the Premier League season. He set up all three goals in the first half, admittedly with a little help from the hapless Daniels. Who needs a transfer window when you've got this sort of back-up in the youth team?

Kyle Walker Peters

What's next?

Tottenham are back at Wembley on Saturday for the visit of Wolves while Bournemouth travel to Old Trafford to play Manchester United.