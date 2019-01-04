Beijing Sinobo Guoan make approach to sign Tottenham's Mousa Dembele

Mousa Dembele's current Spurs contract is due to expire at the end of the season

Beijing Sinobo Guoan have made an approach to sign Tottenham midfielder Mousa Dembele, Sky Sports News understands.

The 31-year-old's contract is due to expire at the end of the season and the Chinese Super League club have freed a space to sign a new foreign player after Jonathan Soriano joined Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal.

Dembele has been keen on a move to China since the summer but no opportunities presented themselves other than a potential option to move to Inter Milan, who have Chinese owners.

Dembele has also struggled with injuries in recent seasons and is currently sidelined with a knock that has kept him out of action since November 3.

With Dembele turning 32 in July, Spurs have been scouting for replacements for more than a year.

Abdoulaye Doucoure is among a number of players Tottenham have been tracking

Sky Sports News first reported this in December 2017 when Spurs were looking at the likes of Geoffrey Kondogbia and Matteo Guendouzi, who have since signed for Valencia and Arsenal respectively.

Tottenham have also been tracking the likes of Lyon's Tanguy N'Dombele, Watford's Abdoulaye Doucoure, Ajax's Donny van de Beek and Borussia Monchengladbach's Denis Zakaria among others.