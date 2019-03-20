Tottenham's Premier League dip is 'crazy' says Danny Rose

1:04 Danny Rose is at a loss to explain Tottenham’s loss of Premier League form, which has seen them lose three of their last four in the league Danny Rose is at a loss to explain Tottenham’s loss of Premier League form, which has seen them lose three of their last four in the league

Danny Rose concedes the slump in Tottenham's league form is alarming, particularly given their end of season run-in.

Tottenham have lost three of their last four league games, which now makes a top-four finish far from certain with only eight Premier League matches left for Spurs this season.

Third-placed Tottenham are just a point ahead of north London rivals Arsenal and only three clear of Manchester United, with away matches at Liverpool and Manchester City still to come for Mauricio Pochettino's men.

"It's just crazy," said Rose, who is currently on international duty with England.

Spurs were held to a draw by north London rivals Arsenal earlier this month

"Three weeks ago we were 10 clear of Arsenal and it's just funny how a week in football can seem like it lasts forever, especially when you are on the back of two defeats and fighting for a draw against Arsenal.

"The season is obviously not how it was looking three weeks ago, especially when you have got to travel to City and travel to Anfield. And, as well, as that there are no easy games in the league."

England new-boy James Ward-Prowse scored Southhampton's winner against Spurs last weekend

Rose hopes Tottenham's move into their new stadium next month can revive their Premier League fortunes, adding his team-mates face a test of character between now and the end of the season.

"We know what's at stake," said Rose.

Tottenham play Crystal Palace in the first game at their new stadium on April 3

"It's nice we have got some good news that we are going to be moving into our new stadium. I hope that can give us all a boost.

"If you'd ask the manager he'll be relishing this. He'll get to see what type of players he is working with now, who's ready to fight. I think everybody's character now is going to be tested between now and the end of the season."

2:10 England's Callum Hudson-Odoi needs more game time and can reach the highest level, according to captain Harry Kane England's Callum Hudson-Odoi needs more game time and can reach the highest level, according to captain Harry Kane

Speaking about the similarities between Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino and England manager Gareth Southgate, Rose said: "They are both very similar and I've enjoyed working under both of them.

"They've both given me so much and whenever I've played for them I just try to give my best whenever I'm called upon."

Southgate's men are on a three-match winning run heading into the European Qualifiers against the Czech Republic and Montenegro over the next week.

Rose says he feels indebted to England boss Gareth Southgate

Rose insists England are brimming with confidence for both the double-header and the Nations League Finals taking place at the end of the season in Portugal.

"Winning is contagious," added Rose.

4:09 Highlights of England's last match, a 2-1 victory against Croatia in the UEFA Nations League in November Highlights of England's last match, a 2-1 victory against Croatia in the UEFA Nations League in November

"Once you have got a happy camp - like we always do - there is no end to what we can achieve.

"We're all full of confidence going into the games on Friday (against Czech Republic) and Monday (against Montenegro). And not only them the games in the summer as well."