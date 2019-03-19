Toby Alderweireld unsure of Tottenham future

0:35 Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld says he does not know if he will be a Spurs player next season. Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld says he does not know if he will be a Spurs player next season.

At the turn of the year, Spurs triggered a clause in Alderweireld's contract to extend his deal until 2020, but in doing so activated a £25m release clause in the summer transfer window.

Alderweireld, who turned 30 earlier this month, has been an integral part of Tottenham's Champions League-chasing squad in this campaign, featuring in 38 games in all competitions.

And speaking ahead of his country's European Qualifiers against Russia and Cyprus, the Belgium international said his only focus is on ensuring Spurs end their season well.

He told Sky Sports News: "There's a lot to play for this season. And in the end I have a year contract left at Spurs, so I don't look further than this season.

"Other things I don't know. I am very happy at Spurs, so we will see what the future brings.

"I still feel very fit. I think I played a lot of minutes this season so I showed that I am fit - I don't feel 30, I feel younger.

"So as I said, I am very happy and I just try to watch game-by-game. This season there is a lot to play for so I will give my best for that."