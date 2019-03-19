Tottenham warn fans selling tickets for new stadium opener against Crystal Palace

Tottenham's new stadium will be opened eight months late

Tottenham have warned the club will suspend the accounts of fans touting tickets for the club's first game at the new stadium, against Crystal Palace.

Several users have put their tickets up for sale way above face value on social media platform Twitter.

The match, on Wednesday April 3, will be the first at the club's new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which was originally meant to be ready to open at the start of this season.

Tickets have been seen advertised on social media for as much as £1,200 for a pair.

"Season-ticket holders or anyone else selling their tickets on social-media platforms and other unofficial websites are in breach of the club's terms and conditions, therefore leaving themselves liable to having their accounts suspended," a Tottenham spokesperson said.

"The only official way to transfer tickets is via Ticket Exchange or Ticket Share which become operational on the date tickets go on sale."

Delays to the new stadium have meant an increased cost for Tottenham, but the club have announced a price freeze on season tickets for the 2019/20 season.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy has also said the added expenditure will not impact on the club's ability to operate in the transfer market.