Tottenham aiming to increase attendances at new stadium

Spurs won their first game at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Wednesday

Tottenham are looking at ways of increasing attendances at their new stadium after nearly 3,000 seats were unused against Crystal Palace, Sky Sports News has been told.

Spurs celebrated moving into their new home with a convincing 2-0 victory on Wednesday in front of 59,215 fans - a figure which was calculated using ticket scans alone, a different method to other Premier League clubs.

That is below the maximum capacity of 62,062 but Spurs say this was due to a number of factors, including segregation between home and away fans, television camera positions and the fact that some seating areas have not opened yet.

2:59 Highlights from Tottenham's 2-0 win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League Highlights from Tottenham's 2-0 win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League

Spurs insist every available ticket was sold and claim seats are are always lost as a means of segregating home and away fans, so no football stadium ever reaches full capacity.

They also confirmed the stadium's premium-seating areas - including the Sky Lounge - are not yet open, while they are trying to reduce the amount of seats they have to sacrifice for television camera positions.