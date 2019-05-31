Tottenham will take more drama to win Champions League, says Juan Foyth

Juan Foyth would be happy for more Tottenham drama in Madrid if it means the side win the Champions League.

At nearly every stage of this season's competition, Mauricio Pochettino's side have been on the verge of elimination before reaching Saturday's final against Liverpool.

After three group games Tottenham were staring at an early exit with just one point to their name before remaining unbeaten in their next three - and seeing results go their way to scrape through to the knock-out stages.

Then in the quarter-finals, only a VAR decision ruled out Raheem Sterling's late strike and denied Manchester City a place in the the final four at Spurs' expense.

Juan Foyth has been speaking about Tottenham's remarkable route to the Champions League final

And once in the semis, Spurs were 3-0 down on aggregate to Ajax with just 45 minutes in the second-leg tie to play before Lucas Moura's injury-time strike made the tie 3-3 with Tottenham reaching the final courtesy of away goals.

It's a story that Foyth admits is 'unbelievable' but one he would be more than happy to see have another dramatic final end chapter if it worked in Tottenham's favour.

"Sometimes when you win in these situations you feel really happy," Foyth said.

"We are training hard and focused in readiness for this final and just thinking about it keeps us going.

"And I hope we can win the final in the same way and still enjoy this Champions League."