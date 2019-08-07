Giovani Lo Celso: Tottenham make new £55.5m bid and continue Bruno Fernandes talks

Lo Celso is intent on sealing a move to Champions League finalists Tottenham

Tottenham have made a new €60m (£55.5m) bid for Real Betis midfielder Giovani Lo Celso, while talks are ongoing with Sporting Lisbon over signing Bruno Fernandes, according to Sky sources.

Sky Sports News understands that Real Betis value Lo Celso, 23, nearer to £64.7m (€70m); he also has an £88m release clause.

Lo Celso is intent on sealing a move to north London and Tottenham are eager to complete the deal before the transfer deadline at 5pm on Thursday.

In July, Tottenham put negotiations for the midfielder on hold after the two clubs were unable to agree a fee.

Lo Celso has only recently made his move to Betis permanent after spending the 2018/19 campaign on loan at the Spanish side from Paris Saint-Germain and his current deal at the Estadio Benito Villamarín runs until 2023.

The Argentine scored 16 goals and made six assists in 46 appearances in all competitions last term.

Tottenham have been busy in the transfer market ahead of Deadline Day, Philippe Coutinho has rejected a loan move to the Premier League side, a £64.4m fee has been agreed with Paulo Dybala and the club remain in talks to sign Fulham winger Ryan Sessegnon.

Meanwhile, Bruno Fernandes' agent held a meeting with the Sporting Lisbon president on Wednesday and was told his player would not be sold to Tottenham unless his €70m valuation was paid upfront.

Spurs representatives have held meetings with Sporting, but what they were prepared to pay fell short of Sporting's valuation.

Fernandes, who has also been linked with a move to Manchester United this summer, scored 20 Primeira Liga goals in 32 appearances for Sporting last term.

