Christian Eriksen's Tottenham future will be confirmed before north London derby, says Mauricio Pochettino

Christian Eriksen will be out of contract at the end of the season

Christian Eriksen will remain at Tottenham if he does not complete a transfer before Sunday's north London derby, according to Mauricio Pochettino.

Eriksen, 27, admitted in July that he would "like to try something new", with Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain reportedly interested in signing him.

Pochettino complained his squad was "unsettled" following the 1-0 loss to Newcastle last week, as players such as Eriksen could still leave the club before the September 2 European transfer deadline.

Arsenal vs Tottenham Live on

However, the Spurs boss says the midfielder will have to remain in north London if he does not complete a move before Sunday, when Spurs travel to the Emirates to face Arsenal, live on Sky Sports Premier League.

"The good thing is that if tomorrow (Sunday) nothing happens, it's because it's not going to happen on Monday," Pochettino said.

0:42 Christian Eriksen should either sign a new deal or leave Tottenham this summer, says former Spurs goalkeeper Paul Robinson Christian Eriksen should either sign a new deal or leave Tottenham this summer, says former Spurs goalkeeper Paul Robinson

"On Sunday, it's the game [against Arsenal], and after there's no real time to do something. Tomorrow we are going to know if Christian is going to be with us or not. That's the most important thing."

The Denmark international, who has featured in all three of Spurs' Premier League games so far this season, will be out of contract at Tottenham at the end of the season.