Mauricio Pochettino keen to focus on football now transfer window has closed

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is keen to focus his attention on on-field matters

Mauricio Pochettino is positive about what Tottenham can achieve over the coming months with the transfer window now shut and no distractions affecting his squad.

The Spurs boss had to contend with talk about the future of key players like Christian Eriksen for much of the summer, given the Dane as well Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen only have one year remaining on their contracts.

But with the European transfer window having closed on September 2, Pochettino is optimistic ahead of Saturday's home match with Crystal Palace in the Premier League, despite the club preparing for seven games in the space of three weeks.

"I think we are all agreed that Tottenham always have more rumours than other clubs," he said.

"In one month, I think it will start again with the rumours, for sure, because the situation of the squad is going to help those rumours appear. I think we talk a lot.

"Now it is a time to be positive. Victor Wanyama is in my plans. Christian is in my plans. Now they are going to have the same possibility as another player to play.

"Before, I understood that they were in a difficult situation and of course always we try to help them, to help the club, to do their business. But I said to you, it's not easy.

Christian Eriksen was heavily linked with a move away from Spurs over the summer

"When it's one player [who wants to leave], OK, but when it's a few players, who start to make it difficult to create a good dynamic, a positive dynamic... but now it's time to be positive.

"Now we need to start to win games. That is our objective. Be refocused, and who is not refocused is going to be out."

Pochettino is convinced Eriksen remains committed and focused, even though the 27-year-old is free to talk to other clubs in January about a move next summer.

Eriksen will have to prove on the pitch that he remains on board at Spurs, with summer signing and fellow playmaker Giovani Lo Celso out injured with a hip problem until the end of October.

"You cannot doubt about the player's commitment," added Pochettino.

"When you sign the contract, like Christian who signed for five or six years, you need to be committed from day one to the last day.

"Because there's only one year left on the contract, [you think] he's not going to show the commitment? I think he's showing his commitment by playing football.

"[The] difference is whether he wants to extend the contract or not. Different players have different goals.

"The problem with football, the business, managers, staff, players, no one is going to say 'I want to leave the club.' Then if no one wants me, then you say 'no, no, I love the club.'

"You shoot yourself, you kill yourself. Come on, you're like me, you know the business. That is why after what is said, there is a lot of history, the reality is the manager, players, coaching staff, they have one year and they are so happy here and another they need a different challenge.

"We are the first, the manager, the coaching staff, but always it's about how you manage and how you use it to be in a good position."