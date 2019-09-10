Tottenham Hotspur News

Giovani Lo Celso out for Tottenham until end of October

Last Updated: 10/09/19 4:04pm

Giovani Lo Celso has been ruled out for around six to eight weeks with a hip injury
Tottenham have confirmed that midfielder Giovani Lo Celso will be out until "towards the end of October" with a hip injury.

Lo Celso, who signed for Spurs from Real Betis in a £55m move, picked up the injury while on international duty with Argentina.

He originally played down the knock, saying it was "not something to worry about", but his club have now confrmed that he will be out for around six to eight weeks.

