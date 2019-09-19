Tottenham's Harry Kane understands Mauricio Pochettino's frustration

Harry Kane says Spurs must learn from their mistakes

Harry Kane feels Tottenham are not learning from their mistakes and that manager Mauricio Pochettino has every right to feel frustrated.

Spurs blew a two-goal lead in Wednesday night's Champions League draw at Olympiakos, having also lost a two-goal advantage against north London rivals Arsenal in the Premier League at the beginning of the month.

0:41 Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino admits his team didn't show the right levels of intensity, aggression and focus in the 2-2 draw with Olympiakos in Greece Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino admits his team didn't show the right levels of intensity, aggression and focus in the 2-2 draw with Olympiakos in Greece

Kane insists there is no excuse for their errors, which are in stark resemblance to the early days of Pochettino's spell in charge.

"That's the hard part to get your head around because we're not young any more, we're not inexperienced," said Kane, who scored his 15th Champions League goal in 20 games from the penalty spot in Athens.

"We've played in big games for club and country.

"I can see why the manager is frustrated because he's been here for six years now and we're still making similar mistakes to the ones we were in his first year.

"We've got to find a way to get around it, improve and get better. That's all we can try to do."

0:58 Mauricio Pochettino insists he is happy with the form of both Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli following the 2-2 draw with Olympiakos Mauricio Pochettino insists he is happy with the form of both Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli following the 2-2 draw with Olympiakos

Poch: Olympiakos draw was a collective failure

Asked what went wrong for his side against Olympiakos, Pochettino said: "It's not about tactics, it's not about quality players, it's about the quality of preparing yourself to be ready to fight.

"At this type of level you need to match the opponent in terms of intensity, aggression, in excitement and motivation and then is going to appear your quality when you are connected with the game.

"That's the first demand you need to work with. It's not only the responsibility of one person. It's everyone's responsibility and it's not possible to, in three days, how we start the game today be a massive difference. That is my disappointment. I feel disappointed for everyone."