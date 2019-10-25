Harry Kane: Mauricio Pochettino in agreement with Roy Keane on Spurs striker

0:54 Mauricio Pochettino reacts to Roy Keane's comments about Harry Kane Mauricio Pochettino reacts to Roy Keane's comments about Harry Kane

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino agreed with Roy Keane's comments about Harry Kane, saying the striker "deserves everything".

Keane, the ex-Manchester United captain, told Sky Sports after his former club's 1-1 draw against Liverpool on Sunday that United could solve their problems going forward with one "easy" signing: Kane.

"Just go and get Kane," he told the Super Sunday studio. "They're in disarray - go and get him. He'll score 20 goals for you with his eyes shut."

0:44 Keane's simple answer to Manchester United's striker situation was to go and sign Kane Keane's simple answer to Manchester United's striker situation was to go and sign Kane

Asked about Keane's words, Pochettino said: "I heard the comment.

"But of course I respect him a lot and admired him as a player and he is someone you want to have in front of you on the pitch. Every time I listen to him, he is very clinical in his comments and he loves the good players.

"Harry Kane is a fantastic player and we are more than agreed Kane deserves everything."

Liverpool vs Tottenham Live on

Keane's comments were also put to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the United manager, this week.

Solskjaer said he is "one of the best", likening him to United legend Ruud van Nistelrooy, but refused to speak any further about a Tottenham player.

Poch: I couldn't switch off after CL final

Tottenham head to Liverpool on Sunday, live on Sky Sports, as the teams meet for the first time since last season's Champions League final - which Spurs lost 2-0 in Madrid.

Almost five months on, Pochettino says the feeling of defeat on club football's biggest stage "will always be with you" and admits he struggled to move on from the defeat over the summer.

Pochettino had to watch on as Liverpool lifted the Champions League trophy in June

"My life is football, football is so important," said Pochettino.

"It is my priority always with my family and you cannot switch off. In summer, maybe you are in a different place, but your mind is always in the same place.

"You can move your body and travel a lot, but your mind is always in some point that you cannot move.

"Being finalists in the Champions League is all or nothing - and [for us] it was nothing because to be second for us - as we are so competitive in football - is nothing.

"It means a lot for the club to arrive to the final of the Champions League but the players and the coaching staff - we felt empty after the game."