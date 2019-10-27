Harry Kane says Liverpool are not invincible and Tottenham can win at Anfield
Harry Kane has fired a warning shot at Liverpool ahead of Tottenham's trip to Anfield on Sunday saying Jurgen Klopp's team are not invincible.
The teams meet on Super Sunday for the first since Liverpool beat Spurs 2-0 in the Champions League final in June.
They go into the game three points clear at the top of the Premier League, while Spurs are 10th after a stuttering start to the campaign.
Kane is doing his best forget events in Madrid where Virgil van Dijk came out on top in their head-to-head battle and the Spurs captain believes they can bring Liverpool's unbeaten run to an end.
"Van Dijk is a great defender, but he's not invincible and Liverpool are not invincible," Kane told reporters.
"We just have to concentrate on ourselves. Any team can be beaten on any day and we just have to try to make sure we do that at Anfield.
"As a striker, it's not just one-v-one on the pitch, there's a lot that goes into it. Van Dijk is an amazing defender and he has had a fantastic couple of years at Liverpool.
"So, from my point of view, it's just about playing my game and making my movements, making my runs and trying to get on the scoresheet, trying to get assists.
"At the end of the day, it's a team game, so we all have to be on it with each other and that's the main aim."
"You want to win, you want to come out on top and they came out on top in May, or June, whenever it was. I've tried to forget it."
Champions League final re-match
Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino is relishing a trip to Anfield and will be cherishing every moment of the encounter, despite his team's indifferent beginning to the season.
"I don't believe it's a big test," he said. "Of course, it is going to be difficult. Liverpool are having a fantastic season, last season they were very close in the Premier League with Man City, they won the Champions League final against us and I think they're doing a fantastic job.
"Jurgen Klopp is a fantastic guy, I admire him and we have a great relationship. It is great to meet him and play against a team like Liverpool that have unbelievable players.
"For me, it is a joy to go there and the motivation is there is there to play in a stadium like Anfield - it always is amazing. When you have the opportunity to play this kind of game, you are thankful because you never know if you are going to have the opportunity to play it again."
