Mauricio Pochettino: Christian Eriksen still committed to Tottenham

Mauricio Pochettino says he is happy with Christian Eriksen's commitment

Mauricio Pochettino insists he is "happy" with Christian Eriksen's performances and says the midfielder is still committed to Tottenham.

Eriksen is in the final year of his contract and in previous interviews has made no secret of his desire to leave the club for a new challenge.

Both Real Madrid and Manchester United were linked with moves for Eriksen in the summer but they never materialised with the 27-year-old now free to sign a pre-contract agreement with clubs abroad in January.

However, Pochettino has no concerns with the player, who has just one goal and one assist to his name in 12 games.

"I don't think the performance of Christian (Eriksen) is any different than when we signed him five-and-a-half years ago," Pochettino said.

Mauricio Pochettino says Christian Eriksen is happy at the club despite his admission that he would have been open to a transfer during the summer

"His commitment is the same - sometimes we maybe look too much at whether a player has a one-year contract or a four-year contract.

"In the end it is about commitment - maybe players in the last year of their contract show more commitment than a player with four more years on their contract.

"But when you see Christian and you compare him to different seasons, he is the same player."

Pochettino also went on to suggest any potential dip in overall performance was not down to a lack of desire but an injury sustained at the end of last season.

"After the Champions League final, he got an groin injury with the national team and pre-season was not the best for him," Pochettino explained.

"Like all the players he needs time but commitment but I am happy with what he is doing."