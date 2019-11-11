Moussa Sissoko believes Tottenham can still make top four this season

Moussa Sissoko still has faith that Tottenham will be playing Champions League football next season

Tottenham midfielder Moussa Sissoko believes that Tottenham can still make the top four this season, despite being 11 points behind fourth.

Mauricio Pochettino's side are 14th in the Premier League after their 1-1 draw at home to Sheffield United on Saturday as their poor form continues.

Spurs have won just three of their opening 12 league games, but Sissoko believes that they are still capable of finishing in the Champions League places this campaign.

"Of course we are far, far behind the top four, but the season is long and we can still win a lot of games," he said.

"It will not be easy but we know we have the qualities to do it. When we come back [after the international break] we will try to catch the teams in front of us and see where we are at the end of the season."

Tottenham won three of their opening four games at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, having moved to their new home at the start of this season.

But they have struggled for consistency in North London, losing to Newcastle and only managing draws with Watford and Sheffield United.

This is a far cry from the 2016-17 campaign, when Spurs went the whole season unbeaten at home in their last year at White Hart Lane.

Sissoko, who signed for Spurs at the start of that season, has demanded an improvement to their form at their new stadium.

He added: "We have to make our home a fortress. Normally we have to take most of the points at home against every team, but we have a bit of a problem with that.

"It is a shame for us because the fans are pushing us along with their support, but at the end, we don't win."